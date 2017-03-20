Trump budget would cut funding by 25 percent at institute

GLOUCESTER POINT, Va. (AP) – President Trump’s budget proposal would slash funding by 25 percent at the Virginia Institute of Marine Science.Associate Dean Mark Luckenbach says the impact would be felt throughout the Tidewater region.For instance, VIMS gives guidance to communities trying to comply with Chesapeake Bay pollution standards. It also provides significant support to the growing oyster industry, including its breeding program.The losses would stem from proposed cuts to the Environmental Protection Agency and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.VIMS receives much of its funding through grants that support state and federally mandated programs.Based in Gloucester Point, VIMS is among the country’s largest marine research and education centers. It is affiliated with William & Mary.

