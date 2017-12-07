Trash train appears headed for the end of the line

It has been considered a model way of transporting the Roanoke Valley’s trash to the landfill: a dedicated train. But it now seems very likely that the 25-year “Waste Line Express” may be nearing the end of the line. Norfolk Southern and the Roanoke Valley Resource Authority appear unable to agree on a price for a new contract to continue the service, so the authority is taking steps to haul it by truck instead as soon as next July. More from WFIR’s Evan Jones:

