Advocates for passenger rail service in the New River Valley hope the resumption of Amtrak service to Roanoke quickly leads to their area as well. But state rail officials say they are not yet close to making a decision. First comes a state-funded study for Norfolk Southern to determine what is needed to make such additional trains possible on its tracks between Roanoke and Christiansburg. WFIR’s Evan Jones has the story:

11-01 Amtrak-NRV Wrap1-WEB