Shawn Hunter case delayed again

December 12th, 2017 | Written by:

Shawn Hunter/ Gene Marrano photo/WFIR

The misdemeanor trial for Peacemakers founder Shawn Hunter in General District Court has been delayed again – this time to January 29th – and with two new charges. On top of the harassment by computer charge stemming from an intimate photo sent to a Roanoke Times reporter – Hunter says by accident – now there are two more misdemeanors related to intent to distribute or sell that picture. Outside the courthouse Hunter called it a fishing expedition by the prosecution.  Hunter also repeated his vow to run for City Council next May – no matter what the outcome of the trial. One of the new charges is a Class 1 misdemeanor which does include possible jail time.

12-12 Hunter#1-WEB

 

