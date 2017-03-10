Roanoke man dies after trying to assault 2 women

ROANOKE, Va. (AP) – A man died after allegedly assaulting two women inside of a Roanoke home.Police say officers responded to a home just after 10 p.m. on Wednesday for a disorder call. When they arrived they found two women and a man, identified as 30-year-old Clifton Watts, lying motionless. Police say the women told officers that Watts had come into their house, threatened them and assaulted them. They told police they fought back. Police say Watts fought back while they tried to handcuff him, but they were eventually able to apprehend him and put him in the back of the police car.Police say soon after they noticed the man had stopped breathing. Police say they administered CPR and emergency crews transported Watts to a local hospital where he died.