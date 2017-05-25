Parkway Brewing announces expansion plans

A major expansion just announced by Parkway Brewing Company in Salem, which will invest 750,000 thousand dollars in new equipment that includes an updated bottling system. A state grant of 150,000 thousand dollars and a matching grant from the City of Salem will pay for part of that. 13 new jobs are expected also. The investment will eventually allow four-year-old Parkway Brewing to sell their beer in more states and will enable Parkway to use more Virginia-grown ingredients. Mike Pensinger is the general manager and brewmaster:

