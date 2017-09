The man charged with killing the Lyon sisters more than 40 years ago entered guilty pleas yesterday in Bedford County Court. Lloyd Welch Junior was then sentenced to 48 years in prison. Welch is accused of kidnapping the 10 and 12-year-old sisters from a Washington D.C.-area shopping mall, then burning their bodies in Bedford County. The girls’ remains were never recovered.

9-13 Lyon Sisters WEB Wrap 2