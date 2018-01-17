Rep. Garrett announces re-election bid live on WFIR and predicts victory

U.S. Congressman Tom Garrett made the announcement earlier today on WFIR that he will seek re-election this year. The Republican also says the big scoop is that he’s going to win. More from WFIR’s Ian Price:

01-17 Garrett Running WEB-WRAP

Listen to the question and follow-up with 5th District Republican Congressman Tom Garrett near the end of a live interview on WFIR’s Roanoke Valley Morning News:

01-17 Garrett Announce-WEB

Here is the full conversation:

01-17 Garrett Live

Virginia’s 5th Congressional District covers a wide area from the North Carolina border through much of central Virginia to well north of Charlottesville. It includes all of Franklin County and much of Bedford County.

Garrett is holding a telephone town hall meeting this evening. Click here for information on how to participate.