Hurst topples Yost to win 12th district seat

Former WDBJ-7 news anchor Chris Hurst upset 3-term Republican incumbent Joseph Yost in the House of Delegates 12th District race last night. Hurst ran as a Democrat in a district that covers much of the New River Valley. But Hurst says his campaign won because they made an effort to visit every part of the district. He says expanding Medicaid and “fully supporting” public education are at the top of his to-do list when he goes to his first General Assembly session in January.

11-8 Hurst Wins#1-WEB