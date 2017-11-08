Hurst topples Yost to win 12th district seat

November 8th, 2017 | Written by:

Chris Hurst

Former WDBJ-7 news anchor Chris Hurst upset 3-term Republican incumbent Joseph Yost in the House of Delegates 12th District race last night. Hurst ran as a Democrat in a district that covers much of the New River Valley. But Hurst says his campaign won because they made an effort to visit every part of the district. He says expanding Medicaid and “fully supporting” public education are at the top of his to-do list when he goes to his first General Assembly session in January.

11-8 Hurst Wins#1-WEB

Share on LinkedInShare on Google+Tweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook











NASCAR on WFIR

Contact Us | EEO | Employment Opportunities | Internships and Scholarships | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2016 News/Talk 960-AM and FM 107.3 WFIR. All Rights Reserved.
Original Template Designed with Artisteer. Updated and Customized by Tony Broom

Test