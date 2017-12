Nick Rush has been a member of the Virginia House of Delegates since early 2012 representing the 7th district, which consists of Floyd County as well as parts of both Montgomery and Pulaski counties. In 2018, Del. Rush will take on the role of Republican Majority Whip. He joined The Roanoke Valley’s Morning News Host Joey Self and WFIR Anchor/Reporter Ian Price today live by phone:

12-06 Nick Rush FULL Interview-WEB