Empty hand grenade shell brought to Roanoke Co. elementary school
Roanoke County school officials say a Back Creek Elementary student brought an empty hand grenade shell to school this morning. County and State Police were called in and determined it posed no danger to the school. Administrators sent a note to parents saying that some items that might be appropriate as collectibles at home can cause fears and concerns when brought to school.
Here is the note to parents from Back Creek Principal Virginia Sharp:
A young student brought an empty hand grenade shell to school this morning (10/25). As a precaution, the Roanoke County Police Department and the State Police have investigated and determined that the empty hand grenade shell was inert and posed no danger to the school.
State Police said that while some items can be appropriate as collectibles at home, when brought to school, the items can cause fear and concern and are not appropriate to be brought to school.
We ask parents to remind their students about not bringing any inappropriate items to school. If you have any further questions, please contact me.