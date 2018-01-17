Eight Republicans file for 6th District Congress nomination

Eight Republicans will seek their party’s nomination for the 6th Congressional seat that Bob Goodlatte is leaving at the end of the year. The deadline to file as a candidate was 6 pm Wednesday. Party officials say their nominee will be selected at a convention in May.

From the 6th District Republican Committee: Eight Republican candidates have filed for the 6th Congressional District Republican nomination for the 2018 House of Representatives seat to replace the Honorable Bob Goodlatte who announced this past November that he would not seek re-election. One candidate who announced his intentions earlier has decided not to run and three new candidates filed this past week. The filing deadline was 6pm, January 17, 2018. All candidates will seek the party’s nomination by Convention to be held May 19, 2018 at the James Madison University Convocation Center (venue has yet to be confirmed). Four candidate forums have been scheduled up and down the Valley with the kickoff being next Saturday, January 27, 2018, sponsored by and to be held at the Blue Ridge Community College in the “Plecker Workforce” building beginning at 3:00pm. Prominent news director and radio personality Karl Magenhofer, of WSVA Radio will moderate the forum. All Candidates should attend. Three more forums are scheduled on the following dates at 3:00pm: February 3rd in Warren County, February 17th in Lynchburg, and February 24th in Botetourt County. For a listing of dates and locations of all Candidate Forums and for information on attending the Convention please go to the District website: www.sixthdistrictgop.org