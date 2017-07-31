Chris Morrill hires away city social media manager for a national role

Former City Manager Chris Morrill is reaching into Roanoke city ranks to fill a position in his new, national capacity. Timothy Martin will join the Government Finance Officers Association, which Morrill now leads, to help members in the U.S. and Canada improve and increase their citizen engagement in ways similar to the Roanoke “citizen engagement” model he helped create. WFIR’s Evan Jones has the story.

