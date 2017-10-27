BJ’s Wholesale Club to open in Roanoke next year

October 27th, 2017
BJ’s Wholesale Club is coming to the valley. The company reports on its website that the the membership warehouse – akin to a Sam’s Club – will open sometime next year at Crossroads Shopping Center, in the space once occupied by K-mart. The Roanoke location will also include a gas station
From Bj’s Wholesale Club: WESTBOROUGH, Mass., Oct. 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ — BJ’s Wholesale Club today announced that the company is opening a new club in Roanoke, Va. in 2018, which could save local shoppers nearly $60 million a year on their grocery bills. The Roanoke club will be located along Hershberger Road, N.W. in the Crossroads Shopping Center.

The BJ’s Wholesale Club is scheduled to open in 2018 and will provide affordable fresh food options to the community, saving families 25 percent compared to grocery store prices. The club will feature a BJ’s Gas® station, offering members even more savings.

Based on the Bureau of Labor Statistics consumer surveys on household spending, the BJ’s Wholesale Club could save area shoppers nearly $60 million a year.

