Bassett man killed in single-vehicle crash

November 19th, 2017 | Written by:

From Virginia State Police: Virginia State Police Trooper B.M. DeLoatch is investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash in Henry County. The crash occurred Nov. 18, 2017, at 6:50 p.m., on Route 220 less than a mile south of Route 674. A 1989 Chevrolet S10 pickup truck was traveling along Route 220 when it ran off the left side of the highway and struck an embankment. The pickup then struck two highway signs and the embankment a second time before finally coming to a stop. The driver, Fletcher L. Ross, 52, of Bassett, Va., was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the pickup truck during the course of the crash. Ross was transported to Martinsville Memorial Hospital where he died later that same night. The crash remains under investigation.

