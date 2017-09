First Harvey, then Irma, and now Maria. A Lynchburg-area relief organization says this has far and way been the most challenging hurricane season it has faced in its 16 years. Gleaning for the World partners with churches in hard-hit areas, mainly delivering basic necessities to help people whose lives have been seriously disrupted. WFIR’s Evan Jones has the story:

09-25 GFTW-Hurricanes Wrap2-WEB