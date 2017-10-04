Active shooter awareness expert: take one step above all at large events

The owner of a Lynchburg company that offers active shooter awareness training says there is one step above all we should take when attending a concert or other large group setting. And that is looking for the closest exit as soon as you walk in. Marko Galbreath of T4Tactics in Lynchburg says in many cases, it will not be the same place where you entered. He says as the Las Vegas shootings demonstrate, there are never any guarantees, but “situational awareness” in always a good idea. More from WFIR’s Evan Jones.

