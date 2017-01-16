Vinton police respond to armed robbery at BP Food Market

From Vinton Police Department : At approximately 0711 hours this morning Vinton Police officers responded to BP Food Market, 210 W. Virginia Ave for an armed robbery. A white male, described as being late 20’s to early 30’s in age, 5’11”- 6″1″ in height wearing a blue hoodie, jeans and dark ball cap entered the store, produced a handgun and demanded an undisclosed amount of money from the clerk. He then fled on foot. No further information is available at this time.