Vinton police respond to armed robbery at BP Food Market

January 16th, 2017 | Written by:

From Vinton Police Department: At approximately 0711 hours this morning Vinton Police officers responded to BP Food Market, 210 W. Virginia Ave for an armed robbery. A white male, described as being late 20’s to early 30’s in age, 5’11”- 6″1″ in height wearing a blue hoodie, jeans and dark ball cap entered the store, produced a handgun and demanded an undisclosed amount of money from the clerk. He then fled on foot. No further information is available at this time.

