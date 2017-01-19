Harvester Center will turn a profit

The Harvester Performance Center in Rocky Mount announced its 2017 lineup today, which includes headliners like Emmylou Harris, Kris Kristofferson, Barenaked Ladies and Charlie Daniels. The town of Rocky Mount owns the Harvester; CEO Matt Hankins says the 3-year-old venue expects to turn a small profit. Hankins is also the assistant town manager for Rocky Mount. He says good word-of-mouth from artists that have played at the Harvester has resulted in numerous referrals.

