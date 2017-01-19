Harvester Center will turn a profit

January 19th, 2017 | Written by:

The Harvester Performance Center in Rocky Mount announced its 2017 lineup today, which includes headliners like Emmylou Harris, Kris Kristofferson, Barenaked Ladies and Charlie Daniels. The town of Rocky Mount owns the Harvester; CEO Matt Hankins says the 3-year-old venue expects to turn a small profit. Hankins is also the assistant town manager for Rocky Mount. He says good word-of-mouth from artists that have played at the Harvester has resulted in numerous referrals.

Play/Download News Clip

Share on LinkedInShare on Google+Tweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook

CLOSINGS & DELAYS







UVA Basketball on WFIR
UVA Football on WFIR
NASCAR on WFIR

Contact Us | EEO | Employment Opportunities | Internships and Scholarships | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2016 News/Talk 960-AM and FM 107.3 WFIR. All Rights Reserved.
Original Template Designed with Artisteer. Updated and Customized by Tony Broom

Test