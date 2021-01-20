Winter Festival of New Works is virtual starting tomorrow

Its no shock that the Hollins-Mill Mountain Winter Festival of New Works featuring plays written by Hollins University students is virtual this year. Tomorrow through Sunday and again next week two plays will debut on Zoom. The first one is Missing Red Girls, about indigenous women and racism. Its written by Hollins graduate student Max Bidasha, the first native American playwriting student in the program says Todd Ristau, who directs the Playwright’s Lab at Hollins. See the Hollins Playwrights Lab Facebook page for a link to register for the two plays; “Shadow of the Sun” is next week. Missing Girls will have a live feel says Ristau:

