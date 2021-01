VT professor on White House transition – and the biggest challenges

Calls for invoking the 25th Amendment and the impeachment of President Trump are swirling around Congress after the Capitol Building riot last week. WFIR’s Gene Marrano spoke yesterday with Virginia Tech political science professor Karen Hult about that, challenges for the incoming Biden Administration – and about the White House Transition Project, where she has served for over two decades. Here is an extended “Longer Listen”:

1-13 Hult Longer Listen-WEB