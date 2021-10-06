VSP investigating another fatal crash in Bedford County

| By

Virginia State Police Trooper M.C. Scott is investigating a two-vehicle crash that resulted in two fatalities. The crash occurred on Tuesday, (Oct 5) at 10:39 p.m. on Route 122, two tenths of a mile south of Route 878 in Bedford County. A 1997 Honda Accord was traveling south on Route 122, when the vehicle crossed the center- line and struck a 2007 Toyota Scion, which was traveling north on Route 122.

The Honda was driven by Robin Lynn Hayslett, 35, of Bedford, Va. Ms. Hayslett was wearing her seatbelt at the time of the crash and died at the scene. The Toyota was driven by Aquiles Amparan, Jr., 57, of Bedford. Mr. Amparan was wearing his seatbelt and was transported to Bedford Memorial Hospital where he later died.