VSP investigates officer-involved fatal shooting

(from Va State Police) On December 19, 2023, at the request of U.S. Marshal Thomas L. Foster, the Virginia State Police started an investigation into an Officer Involved Shooting, which occurred on Dunmore Street SW, in the City of Roanoke.

Deputies of the United States Marshals Service were attempting to serve Class 5 felony arrest warrant on Jeremy Dean Bailey, 40, of Roanoke, Va. Bailey, a convicted felon, barricaded himself in his residence and refused to exit the dwelling. U.S. Marshals entered the residence, when one U.S. Marshal fired his issued service weapon, striking Bailey. Bailey was transported to Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment. A weapon was recovered at the scene.

On December 29, 2023, Roanoke Memorial Hospital advised the Virginia State Police that Bailey died as a result of his wounds. The Virginia State Police are continuing the investigation, and once it is complete, the findings and the evidence will be turned over to the City of Roanoke Commonwealth Attorney’s Office to be reviewed.