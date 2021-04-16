Virginia vax website to list statewide appointment openings as of Sunday

Virginia will officially transition statewide Sunday to Phase 2 of COVID vaccinations. Most parts of the state — including our region — have already done so, but this will complete the process. In a video message marking the move, Governor Northam says a long-held goal remains in place of providing a first dose to all Virginians who want one by the end of May.

As of Sunday, the Virginia vaccination website will provide vaccination availability information across the state.

NEWS RELEASE: As Governor Ralph Northam announced earlier this month, all Virginians age 16 and older will be eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccine starting Sunday, April 18. This expansion of eligibility comes as Virginia reaches a new milestone in its vaccination program— approximately half of all adults in the Commonwealth have received at least one dose.

Governor Northam shared a new video message today encouraging Virginians seeking a vaccination opportunity to call the statewide call center or use the new Vaccinate Virginia website to find vaccine providers starting Sunday. Virginia’s eligibility expansion meets a nationwide goal set by President Joe Biden that all adults be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine by April 19.

“Over the past few months, we have made tremendous progress vaccinating Virginians as quickly, safely, and equitably as possible, and we need to keep up the good work,” said Governor Northam. “With COVID-19 cases on the rise in many parts of Virginia and across the country, it is important that everyone has an opportunity to make a vaccination appointment. If you are over 16 and want to get the safe, effective, and free vaccine, please make a plan to get your shot. The more people who get vaccinated, the faster we can end this pandemic and get back to our normal lives.”