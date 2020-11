Vice President-elect Kamala Harris an inspiration to some says VT Prof.

Joe Biden is the President-Elect but some supporters of the Democratic Presidential ticket that’s poised to enter the White House are more excited about Number two on that team – Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. What one local expert on women and minorities in politics has to say from WFIR’s Gene Marrano:

