Vehicle crashes in NW house; two men found shot

| By

(from Roanoke PD) On September 17, 2021 at approximately 8:35 p.m., Roanoke Police were notified of a motor vehicle crash in the 3400 block of Norway Avenue NW. Responding officers located a vehicle crashed into a residence and an adult male in the vehicle. The adult male appeared to have been shot, and Roanoke Fire-EMS transported him to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment of what appeared to be serious injuries. A short time after officers arrived on Norway Avenue, they were notified that another adult male with a gunshot wound had arrived via personal transport to Lewis Gale Hospital. It is believed that both of the men were injured in the same incident.

Preliminary investigation indicates the offense occurred outside of a residence in the 300 block of Juniper Street NW. It is believed the man in the vehicle tried to drive away from the scene after he was injured, resulting in the crash. Both men are known to one another. No arrests have been made at this time regarding this incident, but it is an ongoing investigation. Police are not searching for additional suspects.