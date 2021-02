Vaccinate.Virginia.GOV is new destination for vaccine registration

| By

Virginia has launched a phone number and a call center for those that want to phone and not go online to pre-register for the COVID vaccine. That number is 877-VAX-IN-VA, or 877-829-4682. Governor Northam made that announcement today. There is also a new statewide website for preregistration – vaccinate.virginia.gov. Northam also said an announcement on whether the stricter guidelines now in place for businesses and gathering sizes will be loosened is expected soon.