VA House Speaker endorses Herring in his bid for third term

Governor Ralph Northam may have endorsed Delegate Jay Jones for the Democratic nomination for Attorney General but two-term incumbent Mark Herring has received his own high-profile support – Democratic Virginia House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn calls Herring “a leader on the issues that matter most,” also saying she is “proud to endorse his reelection effort.” Filler-Corn today cited Herring’s work to reduce gun violence, expand health care access and to protect seniors from fraud.