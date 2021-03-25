Va Army National Guard teams up with VDH

About 30 members of the Virginia Army National Guard are at the Berglund Center today, focused on the logistics of getting people in and out of the mass COVID vaccination clinic going on there, while the Virginia Department of Health puts shots in arms. Dr. Cynthia Morrow with the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts also noted that Medical Reserve Corps volunteers were on hand to help out as well. There’s another mass clinic at the Berglund Center tomorrow. The Virginia Army National Guard has been helping out in the local district with testing and vaccinations since January.