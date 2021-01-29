United for Alice community survey launched today in Roanoke Valley

| By

United Way of Roanoke Valley has just launched an online community survey to help better understand the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic over the past 10-plus months. Its focused on those “ALICE” families – Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed – as United Way President and CEO Abby Hamilton told us about live last month. Survey results will be used to formulate future action plans in conjunction with community partners on resource and support needs. See a link to the United for Alice survey below:

https://www.uwrv.org/alice-survey/