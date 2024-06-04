The “Y” coming to Tanglewood

The YMCA of Virginia’s Blue Ridge held a press conference this morning to announce the opening of the YMCA at Tanglewood. Plans call for eight pickleball courts, a state-of-the-art Wellness Center, a hot yoga studio, two group exercise studios, two saunas and a children’s programming space in the new space, located on the upper level of Tanglewood Mall. The YMCA has more than 47,000 square feet of space to work with. A two million dollar capital campaign to be for the project has been launched as well, with a targeted opening date later this year. President and CEO of the YMCA of Virginia’s Blue Ridge, Mark Johnson spoke this morning.