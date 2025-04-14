Its called The Grove on Patterson – a new residential addiction treatment and recovery program for pregnant and parenting women seeking help. A 1916 home on Patterson Avenue refurbished by Restoration Housing – which will be the landlord – celebrated with an open house today. Aetna Insurance, Roanoke businesses, local governments and private citizens all stepped up to help get The Grove off the ground.

Each bedroom has space for two mothers and their babies. Anderson Treatment Center will provide services for those women at The Grove battling a substance addiction. Donna Littlepage is President of the non-profit’s board: