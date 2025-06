The Roanoke Diversity Center and its sports division, Blue Ridge Pride Sports, are hosting the 5th annual pride month Rainbow Run. WFIR’s Denise Allen Membreno has more.

For the second year the Roanoke Diversity Center and its sports division, Blue Ridge Pride Sports are offering both 5 and 10 k options for the annual Pride Month Rainbow Run. As WFIR’s Denise Allen Membreno reports the colorful run takes place on Roanoke’s greenway.

