Taubman hires new Chief Curator

The Taubman Museum of Art has hired a new Chief Curator to succeed the late Patrick Shaw Cable, who died suddenly of natural causes at age 53 last April. Karl Willers will also be the Deputy Director of Exhibitions and Community Engagement. Willers has extensive background as a museum curator and administrator and comes to Roanoke from the Nassau County Museum of Art in Long Island, New York. The Taubman is hosting a virtual meet and greet with Karl Willers on Friday at 12:30; see the museum website to register.