(from Roanoke Symphony Orchestra) Please join us for a Moss Vault performance—a holiday celebration featuring the Roanoke Symphony Orchestra. Celebrate the excitement of a full choir, a full orchestra, an American Idol soloist, a holiday elf on electric guitar, and much more from a past Holiday performance at Virginia Tech’s Moss Center for the Performing Arts.

click on link below to set up your own concert time:

https://rso.com/event/holiday-pops-from-the-vault/