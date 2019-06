Suspects connected to the murder of Carilion doctor in custody

| By

Suspects have been detained in connection to the murder of Roanoke cardiologist, Dr. Gary Swank, and his tour guide Mario Graniel in Belize. News 5 Belize says among the people taken into custody was a female who reportedly played a key role in the murders of Swank and Graniel in a lagoon near San Pedro on Sunday morning. Authorities believe Graniel was the target, while Swank was “collateral damage.”