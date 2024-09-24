Suspect in Roanoke County double homicide found deceased

| By

(from Roanoke County Police/RoCo) Roanoke County Police responded at approximately 6:30 a.m. Monday to an Advanced Life Support (ALS) Critical call in the 4800 block of Pitzer Road. Upon entry, officers located two deceased adults, identified as Amanda Rae Robertson, 42, and Robert Michael Jackson, 58, both of Roanoke County. Next of kin have been notified. The investigation has determined that both individuals died from gunshot wounds, and their deaths are now being investigated as homicides, pending results from the Medical Examiner’s Office.

Roanoke County investigators were able to quickly identify a possible suspect, Wayne Hubert Shortt, Jr, 57, of Franklin County, and at approximately 9:45 a.m. contacted the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office to assist in executing a search warrant. Sheriff’s Office personnel arrived on scene at the 4800 block of Hardy Road. Upon arrival, entry was made into the home and Mr. Shortt was located deceased. The suspected cause of death is suicide, pending the final report from the Medical Examiner’s Office.

Investigators believe Mr. Shortt is the sole suspect in this case. It is also believed that drugs and alcohol were a factor. The victims and suspect were known to each other, and Ms. Robertson and Mr. Shortt had been in a previous relationship. Both Roanoke County and Franklin County cases remain active investigations. The Roanoke

County Police Department sincerely appreciates the assistance provided by the Franklin County

Sheriff’s Office.