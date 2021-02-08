State Police investigating I-81 road fatality yesterday in Roanoke County

ROANOKE Co, Va. – (news release) Virginia State Police Senior Trooper R.K. Hawse is investigating a four-vehicle crash that resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred Sunday (Feb 7) at 3:24 p.m. at the northbound 138.9-mile marker of Interstate 81 in Roanoke County. A 2020 Peterbilt tractor-trailer, a 2013 Chevrolet Traverse and a Subaru Outback were stopped in traffic in the right lane on the northbound side of the Interstate 81, when a 2020 Freightliner tractor-trailer struck the Subaru in the rear, causing the Subaru and the Chevrolet to become crushed between the 2020 Freightliner and the 2020 Peterbilt.

The driver of the 2013 Chevrolet was identified as Kandy Bryant Poarch, 47, of Emporia, Va. Ms. Poarch was not wearing her seatbelt and died at the scene. A male subject was flown by helicopter to Roanoke Memorial Hospital for injuries received in the crash. Charges are pending.