SE Roanoke fire under investigation

Roanoke Fire-EMS was dispatched to the 100 block of 10 1/2 St SE for a fire involving two houses around 11 this morning. Heavy smoke and flames were seen upon arrival. One resident sustained non-life threatening injuries and was transported to the hospital. One dog, and five puppies were rescued from the home by the resident. One puppy died as a result of the fire, which is under investigation.