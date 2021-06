Science Museum re-opens after 14 months with changes inside

| By

The Science Museum of Western Virginia opened its doors today for the first time in more than 14 months. Along with providing virtual lessons during that time, the museum used some of the pause to change and renovate some of its exhibits. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more:

The science museum is open again Tuesdays through Sundays at Center in the Square, and its summer camp programs for children resume later this month.

Tuesday-Saturday: 10:00-5:00 — Sunday: 1:00-5:00