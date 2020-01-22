Salem-Roanoke County Chamber of Commerce names new executive director

(from Chamber release) The Salem-Roanoke County Chamber of Commerce has named Beth Bell as its new executive director. Bell started work last week as the organization’s new executive leader. Bell will focus on providing support and resources to the Chamber’s growing membership base through recognition, strategic connections, relevant events and partnership opportunities. Bell comes to the Chamber after serving as President of FemCity Roanoke, a local chapter of an international women’s business networking community. Under Bell’s leadership, the organization has grown to hundreds of members over the past three years and has a robust and member driven event calendar.

Bell graduated from Radford University with a degree in Business Administration, Management. After graduation, she began a successful 15-year career at Anthem, Inc, serving primarily in leading cultural and process improvement projects. She excelled in communications and associate engagement. In addition, Bell is self-employed as publisher of the hyper-local, online resource for families, Macaroni Kid Roanoke. In this role, Bell has helped local businesses with marketing and engagement opportunities for eight years.