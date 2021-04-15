Roanoke man killed when moped crashes on I-81

State Police say a Roanoke man died today when the moped he was driving on Interstate 81 left the roadway and struck a guardrail. It happened around 4-20 this morning on the northbound side near the Hollins exit at milemarker 145. Troopers say 38-year-old Eric Norris was thrown from the moped and died at the scene.

NEWS RELEASE: SALEM, Va. – Virginia State Senior Trooper D.P. Purcell is investigating moped crash which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred Thursday, (Apr 15) at 4:20 a.m. on Interstate 81 northbound at the 145.2-mile marker, in Roanoke County. A 2021 Baod MC088 Moped was traveling north on Interstate 81, when the moped ran off the right side of the roadway and struck the guardrail; ejecting the driver. The driver of the moped was identified as Eric Deandre Norris, 38, of Roanoke, Va. Mr. Norris was wearing a helmet and died at the scene. The crash remains under investigation.