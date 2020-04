Roanoke County Superintendent on plans for on-line graduation

Roanoke County Public Schools superintendent Dr. Ken Nicely vows that for the graduates of five high schools next month there WILL be some sort of live, in-person event once the COVID-19 restrictions are lifted – in the meantime everyone will have to listen to “Pomp and Circumstance” online, as WFIR’s Gene Marrano reports:

