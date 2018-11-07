Roanoke County Administrator Tom Gates to step down Jan. 4

| By

(from Roanoke County) November 7, 2018 Today,Roanoke County Administrator Tom Gates announced his resignation from his position,effective January4,2019.In his resignation letter to Roanoke County Board Chair Martha Hooker and the County Board of Supervisors, Gates stated That “after four years as Roanoke County Administrator and nearly 34 years Working for local governments, it is time for me to consider new opportunities. I Look forward to exploring how I might continue to be of service to my community. I Also look forward to having some time to consider the possibilities.” Board of Supervisors Chair Martha Hooker thanked Gates for his service to the citizens of Roanoke County and noted that Gates has “been a strong leader and dedicated public servant. He leaves the County with an impressive record of accomplishments.”