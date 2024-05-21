Roanoke City Manager Bob Cowell announces resignation

Statement from Roanoke City: The City of Roanoke announced the departure of its City Manager, Bob Cowell, who has served the City for nearly seven years. His departure is effective June 7, 2024.

We appreciate Mr. Cowell’s service to the City, its employees, and look forward to what the future holds for both Bob and the City of Roanoke.

Beginning June 8, Mayor Lea will serve as interim city manager. The Mayor will be meeting with the assistant city managers to ensure continuity and accountability in our city. City Council has engaged a national search firm to identify an acting city manager who will be named soon. The same firm will work with City Council to develop a process for hiring a new city manager.

Roanoke is an All-America City and we remain committed to improving the quality of life for all of our citizens of Roanoke and all who visit our Star City.