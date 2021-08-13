Roanoke City census count tops 100,000 for first time since 1980

| By

T he latest census count makes it official — Roanoke City’s population is once again above 100,000 for the first time in 40 years, and city officials expect the rebound to continue. You have to go back to 1980 for the last time census figures had Roanoke at 100,000 or more; for the next two decades, it was a gradual slide to less than 95,000 before the numbers started climbing again. Mayor Sherman Lea says without a doubt, efforts to revitalize Roanoke’s downtown and encourage new housing there have played key roles in the turnaround, as WFIR’s Evan Jones reports:

US Census figures for Roanoke City:

1980 — 100,220

1990 — 96,397

2000 — 94,911

2010 — 97,032

2020 — 100,011