Rescue Mission on Drumstick Dash, 2nd Helpings Cafe open house

| By

The Roanoke Rescue Mission’s more high-end thrift store – the 2nd Helpings Cafe, which also serves food and features original artwork, is holding a holiday open house tomorrow from 9 to 5. The 2nd Helpings Cafe is located on Williamson Road near Orange Avenue. Becci Sisson is Director of Development for the Rescue Mission:

11-8 2nd Helpings-Dash

We heard live in-studio about the open house and the upcoming Drumstick Dash 5K this morning. Hear much more on the link below. Here is a 20 percent discount code for the Drumstick Dash registration fee to use online: WFIR

11-8 Rescue Mission