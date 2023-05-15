“Refreshed” Dorothy Gillespie mural is celebrated this morning

A large outside wall mural created by Roanoke native artist Dorothy Gillespie in 1979 and given to the city had faded over time. Today after two local artists revived “Accentuated Forms in Space” it was rededicated outside the Municipal Building, across the street from the commercial structure that houses the 2 Chill restaurant. Jack Fralin was one of the artists who painted from a lift that rose as high as 85 feet; Fralin and Dana James repainted Gillespie’s mural using the same original 8 colors. Members of the Roanoke Arts Commission and City Council were also on hand this morning for the rededication.