RAMP is accepting applications for Health & Life Science Cohort

| By

The Regional Acceleration and Mentoring Program will be able to help two rounds of technology business startups this year and are accepting applications for their spring cohort. WFIR’s Rachel Meell explains what RAMP does to help support local innovation:

1-5 RAMP Wrap

To apply for the RAMP Health and Life Science Cohort, click here.