Police seek tobacco shop armed robber

| By

Roanoke County Police are looking for the man who walked into the King Tobacco Store on Williamson Road last night, showed a firearm and demanded money. Police say he took off in a dark-colored vehicle. No word on how much was taken.

News release: On Wednesday night at approximately 9:50, officers responded to King Tobacco Store on Williamson Road in reference to a robbery. Information was received that a white male entered the store wearing a reflective construction‐style jacket, blue jeans, black shirt, and a ball cap with a Chevrolet logo. The suspect displayed a firearm and demanded money from the clerk. The suspect fled the scene in a dark colored vehicle with an undisclosed amount of U.S. currency.

Roanoke County Police seek the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect in the attached photos. Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call the Roanoke County Police Department at (540) 777‐8641.